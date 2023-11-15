Roads near Filoli closed today for Biden-Xi meeting

by Linda Hubbard on November 15, 2023

Roads near the Filoli estate in Woodside will be closed to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians until Wednesday night due to a meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the property.

The portion of Canada Road between Interstate 280 and Highway 92 will be closed. Edgewood Road is also shut down at Interstate 280, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said in an advisory.

The roads are scheduled to reopen after 8:00 pm, the sheriff’s office said.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search