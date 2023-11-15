Roads near Filoli closed today for Biden-Xi meeting

Roads near the Filoli estate in Woodside will be closed to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians until Wednesday night due to a meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the property.

The portion of Canada Road between Interstate 280 and Highway 92 will be closed. Edgewood Road is also shut down at Interstate 280, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said in an advisory.

The roads are scheduled to reopen after 8:00 pm, the sheriff’s office said.