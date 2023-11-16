COVID/Flu vaccine clinic at Hillview Middle School on November 18 open to community
The Menlo Park City School District is once again partnering with Safeway pharmacy to offer COVID and Flu vaccines to the community. Get your shots at this convenient clinic on Saturday, November 18, 2023, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Hillview Middle School PAC (1100 Elder Avenue).
Details:
- Quadrivalent Flu Vaccine
- XBB COVID (Brand depending on availability)
- 3 years and older
- All insurances accepted (will be billed by Safeway) except Kaiser and Medi-Cal for people 19 years and younger. Patients should bring their insurance card to their appointment. Those not covered (including Kaiser and Medi-Cal) or not insured will need to pay at the time of service: Flu (regular) $40, Flu (senior dose) $72, COVID XBB $160.
- Schedule an appointment here and be sure to print out the PDF copy of the consent form to bring with you.
