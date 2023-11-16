Squeezing out a bit more rain for Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on November 16, 2023

Yes, there were a couple of big downpours in the last 24 hours or so, but ultimately it did not add up to much rain.

According to InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital rain gauge, 0.01″ fell yesterday (November 15) and there was another 0.01″ as of 8:00 am this morning. That brings the year-to-date total to a rather scrawny  0.07″.

Last year 1.68″ had fallen and a whopping 5.86″fell as of November 9, 2021.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2021

