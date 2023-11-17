Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation Awards $30,000 in Jeanie Ritchie Grants

The Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation (“MPAEF”), which raises money to provide high-quality teachers and educational opportunities for students in the Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD), has awarded $30,000 in Jeanie Ritchie Innovation Grants.

These grants – ranging from $237 to $3,200 – will support 27 inventive projects led by teachers and staff at all four MPCSD schools (Encinal Elementary, Laurel Elementary, Oak Knoll Elementary, and Hillview Middle School) during the 2023-2024 school year.

New this school year is a partnership with California Water Service, which provided $5,000 to MPAEF to fund Jeanie Ritchie Innovation Grant projects focused on the theme of “water conservation”. This included topics and activities specific to local geography, geology, flora and fauna related to our local water resources, drought resistant flora and fauna, how to be “water wise” in your home and community, and water quality.

“This year, as MPCSD is refocusing on our academic programs, the Jeanie Ritchie Grants are especially impactful. Some of the most engaging learning happens through the JR Grants, where our teachers create meaningful, hands-on lessons. We want our students to become world ready, and the JR Grant experiences directly address that goal” said Kristen Gracia, MPCSD Superintendent.

2023-2024 Jeanie Ritchie Innovation Grant awardees include: (Grants with an * are those that were funded by California Water Service focusing on water conservation.) Access for All – Participation in Physical Education — Cheryl Arner & Katie DeAnda —Hillview And the Caldecott Medal Goes To…. — Georgia Walton — Encinal Best Childhood Production Company Presents…—Jeriann Hirsch, Ashley Guillot, Alice Hom, Krista Carroll, Tricia Dunlap, Hannah Lopez, Marlene Lehman & Erika Rodriguez — Lower Laurel Bioluminescence: Glowing Animals Gruesome & Glorious — Steffany Cressey, Alison Howard, Joyce Chan & Andrea Cheng — Oak Knoll Building Flexible Thinking of Numbers — Caroline Lucas — Upper Laurel

Building Thinking Classrooms —Joyce Chan — Oak Knoll Building Thinking Classrooms Project — Eva Sullivan — Lower Laurel Celebrating Diversity Through Art — Rachel Naishtut — Encinal Collaborative Art/Design Team – Legacy Project — Angela Gardner — Upper Laurel Cooking for Everyone — Tracey Berliner — Hillview Global Convergence: The Medieval World — Marianne Santo, Mike Rogers & Shalann Kunkel — Hillview Hydroclimatologists* — Sandra Horwitz, Nick Keller, Randy Chase, Marisela Ghramani & Gina Watkins — Upper Laurel Large Print, Big Gains — Aimee Mathenia — Hillview Making Thinking Visible: Vertical Workspace in the Classroom — Chris Beirne & Tara Keith — Hillview Math Games for Engagement and Mastery — Andrea Cheng — Oak Knoll Mock Geisel — Jacqui Cebrian — Oak Knoll & Encinal Multi-Faceted Math Centers: A Game-Based Approach— Janiq Meneze & Mindy Garagozzo — Oak Knoll Numbers Come Alive! — Erika Caruso, Andi Dehne, Laura Fujimoto & Kathleen Oliveira — Oak Knoll Orff Afrique – Ghanaian Music, Movement, and Culture — Rachel Knight — Oak Knoll Retelling Stories with Felt Board Sets — Amy Nelson & Lori Sullivan — Encinal