Music with Twice As Good – 2XG on November 18

On Saturday, November 18, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, listen to some great blues with a Native beat. Twice As Good – 2XG, “The Son & Father, Native American, Ultimate Blues Duo,” are returning to Menlo Park at the Belle Haven branch library (413 Ivy Dr.).

Paul and Rich Steward are a soulful rhythm and blues team both born on the Pomo Indian lands of the Elem Indian Colony reservation in Lake County. The duo has traveled worldwide with their mesmerizing sound, recorded multiple albums, and received countless honors and awards.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.