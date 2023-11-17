Spotted: Scout Troop 206 with food donations for Ecumenical Hunger Program

Earlier this month, Menlo Park’s Scout Troop 206 collected food donations from households in Menlo Park to benefit Ecumenical Hunger Program’s holiday food program.

Under the leadership of parent leaders Amy Travers, Sean Mahoney and Craig Cohen, Scouts canvased the Flood Park triangle with orange flyers on November 4 and knocked door-to-door to notify households of the program.

The scouts returned on November 11 and collected bags of canned and non-perishable foods, hygiene products, and cash donations — filling three minivans with the bags — which were then delivered to the Ecumenical Hunger Program.

BSA Troop 206 is a scout-led troop with a strong tradition of scout leadership, adventure, learning, and camaraderie open to late 5th to 12th graders.