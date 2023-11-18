Menlo Park Historical Association annual meeting features guest speaker Steve Morey on November 19

The Menlo Park Historical Association invites the community to attend its annual meeting on Sunday, November 19, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.).

Guest speaker Steve Morey will talk about A Menlo Park Pioneer Family. Steve, a fourth generation of the Morey family, will share the rich history of the family beginning when Harry B. Morey arrived in Menlo Park in the late 1800’s. It was at that time that he and his three sons assisted in the building Stanford University, St. Patrick’s Seminary (top photo), and the Convent of the Sacred Heart now known as Sacred Heart Schools.

A short business meeting to elect Board Members will precede the speaker.