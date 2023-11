Onye Onyemaechi plays African drums on November 19

On Sunday, November 19, from 11:00 to 11:45 am, take part in a fun session of African drumming, songs, dancing, and stories with world-renowned master percussionist Onye Onyemaechi at the Belle Haven Library (413 Ivy Dr.)

During this interactive event, Onye will present music, native dress and instruments in a historical and cultural context.

All ages are invited to come out and dance.