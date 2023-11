Rainbows come and go during an off again/on again rainy morning

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent was on duty today from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm today as a marshal at the Stanford Golf Course. And it seemed wherever he turned there was a rainbow. He liked this one — shot at the 18th hole — the best.

Once home his digital weather gauge showed 0.50″ between last night and today as of 2:00 pm. That brings the year-to-date to 0.57″.

Photo by Dennis Nugent (c) 2023