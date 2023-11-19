Karla Ebrahimi-Camens opens retail location for her greeting cards and paper products

Sky of Blue Press & Papery, formerly known as Sky of Blue Cards, has opened a new retail and workshop space, which also serves as a design and letterpress printing studio located at 411 Dondee Way, Suite C, Pacifica.

“My dream has always been to open a retail and workshop space that also provides us enough room to design our products and print them on our vintage 1942 Chandler & Price letterpress,” said Karla Ebrahimi-Camens, Founder, CEO, and Chief Designer of Sky of Blue Press & Papery.

Sky of Blue has been producing stationery since 2008. Until now, it has been from Ebrahimi-Camens’ in-home studio and garage press room, formerly located in Menlo Park. Last year, she and her family relocated to Moss Beach. “After we moved Coastside, it took a year to find the ideal location for our flagship shop. I knew my patience would pay off. We found the perfect spot in Rockaway Beach, a charming litle ocean-front enclave of Pacifica,” Ebrahimi-Camens said.

Sky of Blue Press & Papery will continue to accept wholesale and website orders, but now offers an in-person retail experience featuring greating cards, stationery, other paper products, as well as small gift items, and an upcoming luxury candle line. There will also be a new focus on designing and letterpress-prinng wedding and event invitations.