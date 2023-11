Learn to make corn husk dolls on November 21 at Menlo Park Library

On Tuesday, November 21 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, teaching artist Alicia Retes returns to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) to teach about traditional Indigenous companion planting techniques, share a story and help make corn husk dolls to take home.

For ages 5 to adult: For a successful doll making project, participants will need to know how to tie an overhand knot.