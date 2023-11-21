Congresswoman Anna Eshoo announces she will not seek re-election

In a message to constituents this morning, Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (D-Menlo Park) announced that will not seek re-election at the end of her term in 2024. She writes:

“I’ve chosen this beautiful season of Thanksgiving to announce I will not seek re-election to Congress, and I do so with a heart overflowing with gratitude.

“As the first Democrat and first woman to ever represent this distinguished congressional district, no one could ever be prouder than me to carry our Democratic Party values.

The grassroots of our party is where I came from, including being the first woman to serve as Chair of our party in San Mateo County, and then serve as a member of the Democratic National Committee.

“I’m so proud of all we’ve achieved together and that the strength of our party rests on a strong foundation of clubs, caucuses, and county committees with our allies in Labor and other valued advocates. Our party continues to be strengthened by our diversity, and I’m confident this will continue because it is who we are.

“As the last year of my service in Congress lies ahead, be assured that I will continue to bring my tenaciousness and unswerving commitment to my work to strengthen our democracy, and our work together for a sweeping Democratic victory for the country we love so much.”

Congresswoman Eshoo was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1992, assuming office in January 1993.

View the video of her announcement.