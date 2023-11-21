Flood protection construction – San Francisquito Creek Bridge / Caltrain

Last winter’s severe storms and flooding caused erosion on the north bank of the San Francisquito Creek near the Caltrain bridge and the Alma Street bicycle bridge, located between the cities of Menlo Park and Palo Alto. In anticipation of the winter storms ahead, Caltrain is taking steps in the short-term to support the safety of Caltrain’s bridge. Crews will be working through November 22 on this temporary stabilization effort.

The scope of work will include tree removals, light vegetation work and the installation of boulders to reinforce eroded sections directly beneath the bridge. Within Menlo Park’s jurisdiction, a temporary detour of the pedestrian and bike path will be put in place. These temporary repairs are designed to prevent greater erosion and help stabilize the embankment prior to the winter storm season.

In Spring/Summer 2024, Caltrain will implement a permanent bank stabilization plan, which will stabilize this area of the creek. The permanent bank stabilization plan includes replanting trees, seeding the area to promote vegetation growth and reinforcing the embankment slope. The permanent stabilization measures are anticipated to take three months to complete.

Throughout the winter, crews will continue to routinely inspect the bridge to ensure there is no risk to the bridge, creek or general public. For more information on the permanent project, visit the San Francisquito Creek Bank Stabilization Project page.

Menlo Park residents and business owners may visit the City’s web page on storms and flooding for more information about preparing for the wet weather season.

InMenlo file photo from December 2022 showing San Francisquito Creek flooding near Chaucer (c) 2022