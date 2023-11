Santa’s Village at Webb Ranch is open for the holiday season

Santa’s Village at Webb Ranch is open for the holidays.

Christmas trees, garland, wreaths, poinsettias, gifts, ornaments, and more are for sale everyday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm (closed Thanksgiving).

Please make a reservation to select your tree as space is limited.

Santa’s Village is located on Alpine Road near 280.

Photo courtesy Webb Ranch