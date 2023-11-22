Après Village & Skate Rink returns to Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley

Après Village, the seasonal pop-up at Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley, is back as Après Village & Skate Rink, running through January 28, 2024. The outdoor terrace of Quattro, the Hotel’s restaurant and bar, is transformed into a winter retreat adorned with wooden chalets, cozy fire tables, and illuminated alpine trees.

This year, Après Village & Skate Rink welcomes a new addition — a food truck inspired by Airstream trailers. The menu features Snake River Farm Wagyu Sliders (with an Impossible Burger option), Raclette Ham & Cheese Sandwiches, loaded fries, Churros with assorted dipping sauces, Nutella Crepes with berries and whipped cream, Hot Chocolate with house-made marshmallows, and a selection of beer.

The Synthetic Skate Rink is available for all ages. The 45-minute skate sessions cost $30 per adult and $20 per child up to 12, including skate rental. Reservations are available through OpenTable.

Semi-private wooden Chalets provide an option for families and groups of four to six. Each chalet comes equipped with blankets, pillows, a personal television screen, and a fire pit. There are five mini chalets, available by reservation only. Reservations can be made through OpenTable.

Note that Après Village is an outdoor experience, and dining and skating activities may be cancelled in case of rain.