A tale of turkeys — Happy Thanksgiving!

Explains the MidPeninsula Open Space District in a Facebook post: Many California residents have likely spotted these birds in all sorts of environments – agricultural fields, oak woodlands, college campuses and residential areas. But have you ever wondered how these turkeys, that are not native to California, became so widespread across the state?

Prior to European colonization of North America, an estimated 10 million wild turkeys could be found roaming the land. However, by the 1900s, their population was on the brink of extinction due to overhunting and deforestation.

The California Fish and Game Commission (now the California Department of Fish and Wildlife) introduced thousands of farm-raised turkeys into the wild from the 1900s to the 1950s in an attempt to rebuild their population. Despite their efforts, the population remained flat.

The Commission switched tactics from 1959 to 1999, importing and releasing thousands of live-trapped wild turkeys at over 200 locations in the state. These turkeys thrived, expanding their territory and rapidly growing their population. Today, an estimated 250,000 wild turkeys occupy over 29,000 square miles of California, about a quarter of the state.

Wirestock image via Freepik