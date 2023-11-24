Native American cultural impact on the United States is topic on November 29

What impact have Native American cultures had on the United States? On Wednesday, November 29, from 6:30 to 7:30, Robert Keith Collins, Ph.D., a four-field trained anthropologist, will be at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) to talk about the nature and source of Native American impacts on the language, life ways and subsistence strategies practiced in the U.S.

Colonization of this continent had a cultural impact upon its native people — but was the impact of the Native American populations on what would evolve into U.S. culture?

This presentation will explore how and why Native American cultural impact must be understood as by product of cultural exchanges that occurred between various Native American individuals and populations, Africans and Europeans and the new economic, fashion and subsistence traditions created in the United States from these interactions.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.