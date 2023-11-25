Follow in the footsteps of the Presidents Biden and Xi at Filoli

Filoli, the historic estate located in Woodside, has been a local landmark for decades. The estate welcomes over 400,000 visitors every year and is a popular destination for private events and weddings. But not on Wednesday, November 15. Top White House aides worked with Chinese officials to host a diplomatic summit between President Biden and President Xi Jinping of China.

Filoli was built on the gold-mining fortune of William Bowers Bourn II, who named Filoli after his personal credo: FIght for a just cause, LOve your fellow man, and LIve a good life.

“We are honored to have been chosen as the site for this historic meeting between President Biden and President Xi Jinping,” said President & CEO Kara Newport. “Filoli is known as a place of respite and healing for our thousands of visitors in the San Francisco Bay Area, and we hope that our beautiful site fulfilled the needs of this important international event.”

The world watched as President Xi’s car approached Filoli’s entry courtyard midmorning on November 15. President Biden stood waiting in Filoli’s portico, at the entrance of the 54,000 square, 56-room house built in 1917. The two leaders greeted each other with a historic handshake and walked in through the front door.

President Biden and President Xi sat down for an extensive bilateral meeting between their two delegations in Filoli’s 2,000 square foot Ballroom. This immaculate room showcases floor to ceiling murals of Muckross, Filoli’s sister estate in Ireland and shines with opulent gold trimmed molding. Crystal chandeliers were inspired by Versailles’ lighting fixtures in the Hall of Mirrors.

Later in the day, President Biden held a press conference in the same room, where he stood in front of a scaled replica of Versailles’ Hercules Salon fireplace.

In a final photo-op, President Biden and President Xi walked through Filoli’s 16-acre garden. The two strolled along Filoli’s terrace lawn with an iconic view of the Sunken Garden behind them, passing shrubs of wisteria, azaleas, and a pair of Hinoki cypress trees that came from the 1915 Panama–Pacific International Exposition.

Visitors to Filoli are invited to walk in the footsteps of these world leaders and snap their own photos in Filoli’s historic House and Garden. While touring the House, visitors can view Filoli’s original guest book from the Bourn era which now includes signatures from both President Biden and President Xi on display — and add their own signatures.

Top photo by Doug Mills/New York Times; garden photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images