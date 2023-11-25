Silicon Valley Bike Coalition offers winter biking workshop on November 29

Are you comfortable riding in fair weather and would like to continue riding even when it’s dark, cold, or rainy?

On Wednesday, November 29, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm, get some tips for staying warm, dry, and visible during this one hour class to enjoy bicycling when the days get shorter, the weather gets colder, and the rain starts coming down.

See show-and-tell of clothing/lights solutions, videos, and comprehensive Q&A. Learn more and register with the Silicon Valley Bike Coalition.

Image by jcomp on Freepik