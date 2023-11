Belle Haven Child Development Center Open House set for November 30

Belle Haven Child Development Center (415 Ivy Dr.) is now enrolling children ages 3 years to 5 years old.

On Thursday, November 30 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm, come to a drop-in open house to meet the staff, tour the classrooms, and hear about play-based curriculum.

Subsidized tuition is available for qualified families.