Construction at Bedwell Bayfront Park slated for November 27 to December 8

The City of Menlo Park is partnering with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the California State Coastal Conservancy to restore over 15,000 acres of former salt ponds, some of which are adjacent to Bedwell Bayfront Park. The project will also promote environmental sustainability and improve access to trails connecting the Park to the Bay Trail. The project is in the final stages of construction, and work is tentatively scheduled from Nov. 27–Dec. 8.

Please note that the bicycle and pedestrian entrances into the park at Marsh Road will be temporarily closed during this time. However, a detour entry into the park will be provided to for continued access. Passenger vehicle entry will not be affected.

Portions of the perimeter trail along the park’s southern edge will also be inaccessible while construction is ongoing. These impacted areas are illustrated in the Detour Map. Traffic control measures, such as signs and flaggers, will be employed at all times to ensure public safety.

Please reach out to the City’s resident engineer per the contact below should you have additional questions: Michael Fu mgfu@menlopark.gov 650-330-6706.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2018