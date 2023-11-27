Artist Jim Caldwell talks about sculptor Auguste Rodin on November 30

At the turn of the 20th century, Auguste Rodin was the most famous sculptor in the world. A man of humble origins and mostly self-taught, he is considered by many to be the father of modern sculpture. His preferred medium was clay, which would then be cast into Bronze. Rodin’s unconventional poses, loose and vigorous manipulation of clay and complex compositions pointed to new directions for sculpture.

Rodin was a passionate man, who had love affairs with numerous women, and we shall see that passion in the bold expressiveness of his sculptures. On Thursday, November 30 at 6:00 pm, Woodside-based artist Jim Caldwell’s 45-minute slide show presentation will feature almost 100 beautiful images of Rodin’s work. It will be Zoom hosted by the Pacific Art League of Palo Alto.

Here is the link to register for this event.

The cost is $20 (plus fee) which goes to supporting PAL programs.