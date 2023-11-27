Author Sara Calosa Olson discusses California’s Indigenous cuisines on November 30

On Thursday, November 30, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm, learn about California’s Indigenous cuisines, and make a delicious salad, with Sara Calosa Olson, author of Chími Nu’am: Native California Foodways for the Contemporary Kitchen. Register via Zoom.

Sara will talk about “The Three Sisters,” an advanced agricultural technique developed by the Haudenosaunee people to enhance biodiversity, attract pollinators, and deter weeds and pests by planting a trio of beans, corn, and squash.

Cook along from home, if you like, as Sara teaches us how to make a delicious Three Sisters Fall Salad honoring the Haudenosaunee and their technique. Download the recipe(PDF, 943KB) and gather the ingredients for this special cooking lesson.