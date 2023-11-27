Giving Tuesday is November 28 — here is a list of local non-profits

Entering its 11th year, Giving Tuesday is celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, kicking off the charitable season when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving. This year it is on November 28.

Below is a list of local, 501(c)3 non-profits in InMenlo’s coverage area, many of which we’ve profiled in the past.

We’ve tried to be comprehensive, listing non-profits with a physical presence and/or mailing address in Menlo Park, Atherton, Woodside and Portola Valley, along with nearby non-profits that serve residents of these communities in a significant way. If you’re aware of a non-profit that is not listed, please let us know at tips[at]inmenlo.com.

350 Silicon Valley

All Five

Alley-Oop Kids

Allied Arts Guild Auxiliary

Art in Action

Banyan Tree Women’s Collective

Bay Area Association of Kidney Patients

Bay Area Cancer Connections

Bay Area Lyme Foundation

Belle Haven Action

Beyond Barriers Athletic Foundation

Beyond Type 1

Boy and Girls Club of the Peninsula

Child and Family Institute

Children’s Health Council

Coltura

Community Equity Collaborative

Ecumenical Hunger Program

Filoli

Friends of Huddart and Wunderlich Parks

M-A Foundation for the Future

GeoHazards International

Jasper Ridge Farm

Kasumisou Foundation

Kepler’s Literary Foundation

Las Lomitas Education Foundation

Las Lomitas League

Legal Aid San Mateo County

LifeMoves

Literacy Partners Menlo Park

Looma Education

M-A Athletic Boosters

Menlo Charity Horse Show

Menlowe Ballet

Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation

Menlo Park Historical Association

Menlo Park Library Foundation

Menlo Spark

My New Red Shoes

National Center for Equine Facilitated Therapy

Palo Alto Community Fund

Pandas Network

Peninsula College Fund

Peninsula Open Space Trust

Peninsula Volunteers, Inc.

Portola Valley Theatre Conservatory

Ravenswood Classroom Partners

Ravenswood Education Foundation

Ravenswood Family Health Center

Rebuilding Together Peninsula

SafeSpace

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley

St. Anthony’s Padua Dining Room

Riekes Center

Stanford Jazz Workshop

Stanford Live

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

There With Care Bay Area

The Parent Venture

The Village Link

Upward Scholars