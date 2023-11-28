Annual toy drive by Atherton PAL and Police is underway
The Atherton PAL and Atherton Police Officers Association are hosting their annual toy drive to serve the Adelante Selby Lane School. Please leave an unwrapped toy at one of their drop off locations — Atherton Police/Town Hall or the Menlo Circus Club. Requested gifts include:
- Legos
- Bicycles, science geared projects,
- Dolls
- Craft projects
- Sports items
- Puzzles and books.
The deadline for donations is December 20, 2023. Please email any questions to Jennifer Frew, PAL Coordinator, jfrew@ci.atherton.ca.us
