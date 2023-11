Filoli is once again decked out in its dazzling best for the holidays

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most captured Filoli at its dazzling best. Today we feature the 210-foot long light tunnel. More of his work to come.

Note: The holiday decorations are on view through January 7, 2024. There is greater evening availability after Christmas.

Reserve your evening admission in advance.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2023