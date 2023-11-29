Light up the Season takes place at Fremont Park on December 1

by Contributed Content on November 29, 2023

The City of Menlo Park will host a Light up the Season community event at Fremont Park Friday, Dec. 1 from 5:30–7:30 pm. This “winter wonderland” themed event will feature family-friendly entertainment, performances by Menlo Park youth, wintry photo opportunities, free hot cocoa and the annual lighting of the big evergeen tree.

Admission is free. The event will take place rain or shine. It will be a  festive community gathering for people of all ages and walks of life to enjoy.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2020

Events
