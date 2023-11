Rain falls overnight in Menlo Park

Yes, that was rain you heard falling on your rooftop overnight. Not much, but still measurable.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent recorded 0.12″ in his digital gauge, bringing the season-to-date to 0.77″. That compares to last year’s 1.68″ at this time.

Photo by Robin Tobias taken on her morning walk (c) 2023