Christmas Festival featuring Slavic cuisines and culture takes place December 2

Craving the delectable taste of mouthwatering Piroshki, Pelmeni, Bliny, and Borscht? Or are you curious to try these Slavic delicacies for the first time? Either way, you’re in for a treat.

Taste traditional Slavic food at the Christmas Festival on Saturday, December 2, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Nativity of the Holy Virgin Church in Menlo Park (1220 Crane St).

Crafted from authentic recipes passed down from Russian emigres of the early 20th century, you can enjoy them hot and fresh at the event, or take home some frozen delights to savor later.

You’ll also get to immerse yourself in the festive spirit of Slavic culture, with live music, folk groups, lucky barrel gifts, and a Christmas boutique. You’ll find unique items like religious souvenirs and honey from the Assumption Monastery, hand-made treats such as organic soaps, knitted toys, festive postcards, and pottery.

Bring the little ones along, as there are an array of activities for kids, including face painting, clay making, and crafts and balloons.

All proceeds go to church maintenance and charity.

