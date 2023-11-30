Parkline hosts community meeting on December 2

Emails Parkline: “Over the past two years, your input has helped shape plans to transform the Stanford Research Institute (SRI) campus into a mixed-use neighborhood that positions SRI to continue its critical work while leveraging the site to better serve Menlo Park’s evolving needs. Our conversations earlier this summer provided important feedback around housing and amenities as we reviewed sample physical models and discussed your thoughts on potential open spaces and recreation opportunities onsite.

“We are reaching out today to invite you to join our next open house on Saturday, December 2, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm to review the most recent plans and share your preferences around housing alternatives and community amenities.”

The meeting will be held in Lot G on Laurel Street, across from City Hall.

RSVP online.