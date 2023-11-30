Taste of the Mountains Menlo Park Wine Walk takes place December 2
Wines of the Santa Cruz Mountains presents Taste of the Mountains Menlo Park Wine Walk on Saturday, December 2 in downtown Menlo Park from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. All ticket proceeds from the event will benefit the Menlo Park Atherton Education Foundation.
Enjoy wines from small, local boutique wineries of the Santa Cruz Mountains poured in various designated tasting locations up and down Santa Cruz Avenue. Check in for your wristband, glass, and a map of the pouring locations — then enjoy an afternoon of tasting and discovering. Purchase your favorites from the bottle booth and stay downtown for dinner to follow! Advanced ticket price is $50 or $59 at the door.
Participating wineries:
Aptos Vineyard
El Vaquero Winery
Lago Lomita Vineyards
Kings Mountain Vineyards
Maison Areion
Mindego Ridge Vineyard
Neely Wine
Roudon-Smith Winery
Sandar & Hem Wines
Silver Mountain Vineyards
Thomas Fogarty Winery & Lexington Wines
Vidovich Vineyards
Participating businesses:
Cheeky Monkey Toys
Design Matters
HumaniQ Salon
Hunter Douglas Gallery by Rebarts Interior
Istanbul Rug
Peabody Gallery and Framing
Pedego Menlo Park
Rococo & Taupe
Stephen Miller Gallery
The Main Gallery
The Oriental Carpet
Duo, Karen Fryling & Rebecca Johnson, Intero Real Estate
2023 Sponsors:
Joseph Bentley, Compass
Liliana Perazich, Coldwell Banker
Menlo Tavern
Sullivan Design Studio
Photo from 2022 wine walk by Alex Beltramo
