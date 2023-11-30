Taste of the Mountains Menlo Park Wine Walk takes place December 2

Wines of the Santa Cruz Mountains presents Taste of the Mountains Menlo Park Wine Walk on Saturday, December 2 in downtown Menlo Park from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. All ticket proceeds from the event will benefit the Menlo Park Atherton Education Foundation.

Enjoy wines from small, local boutique wineries of the Santa Cruz Mountains poured in various designated tasting locations up and down Santa Cruz Avenue. Check in for your wristband, glass, and a map of the pouring locations — then enjoy an afternoon of tasting and discovering. Purchase your favorites from the bottle booth and stay downtown for dinner to follow! Advanced ticket price is $50 or $59 at the door.

Participating wineries:

Aptos Vineyard

El Vaquero Winery

Lago Lomita Vineyards

Kings Mountain Vineyards

Maison Areion

Mindego Ridge Vineyard

Neely Wine

Roudon-Smith Winery

Sandar & Hem Wines

Silver Mountain Vineyards

Thomas Fogarty Winery & Lexington Wines

Vidovich Vineyards

Participating businesses:

Cheeky Monkey Toys

Design Matters

HumaniQ Salon

Hunter Douglas Gallery by Rebarts Interior

Istanbul Rug

Peabody Gallery and Framing

Pedego Menlo Park

Rococo & Taupe

Stephen Miller Gallery

The Main Gallery

The Oriental Carpet

Duo, Karen Fryling & Rebecca Johnson, Intero Real Estate

2023 Sponsors:

Joseph Bentley, Compass

Liliana Perazich, Coldwell Banker

Menlo Tavern

Sullivan Design Studio

Photo from 2022 wine walk by Alex Beltramo