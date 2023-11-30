Teen DJ workshop on December 2

Teens, learn how to DJ, with internationally trained DJ Yuka Yu from 1:30 to 3:00 pm on Saturday, December 2 at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.)

Whether you are just learning how to DJ, or have been mixing for a while, DJ Yuka Yu will teach you some great skills!

Learn how to download and organize your music collection, use Rekordbox to prepare your playlists, and mix harmonically. Get your hands on the controls and learn how to load your tracks. You’ll learn how DJ equipment is set up, and even get the chance to play a track on Yuka Yu’s Pioneer DDJ mixer.

Optional equipment: It is helpful for students to bring a laptop loaded with the free Rekordbox software, but it is not required.

This event is for students in Grades 6-12.