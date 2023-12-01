Allied Arts Christmas Market set for December 2

The Allied Arts Christmas Market will be held from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm on Saturday, December 2.

There will be a mini Christmas tree auction, and Santa will be there from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.

Vendors include: Charter Auxiliary – handmade items; Jean Choe – art prints, tea towels, calendars; Michelle Cerveny – crocheted gifts; Children’s Health Council – pillows, decorations, quilts; Sweet Torta – almond torta; Irini Boutique – knits and jewelry; Christine McLoughlin – mosaics, towels, pendants; Donna Jones – jewelry; Susan Lake – French engravings; Rhonda Van – cards, pendants, bowls, prints; Elly Olive Oil – oil and vinegar’ Angela Gonzalez – beeswax bags & wraps; Claudia Goldsmith – gold jewelry;

Courtney Breyer – greeting cards; Melinda Lumpkin – scarves, gloves, towels; El Mercado – knits and alpaca wool; Sarah Hassler – jewelry; Bijoux Bijoux – fine jewelry.

Proceeds benefit the Lucile Packard Hospital at Stanford. The Allied Arts Guild is located at 75 Arbor Road in Menlo Park.

Photo of mini trees at 2022 Christmas Market by Dennis Nugent (c) 2022