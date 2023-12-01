Holiday train comes to Menlo Park on December 3

by Linda Hubbard on December 1, 2023

Santa and friends start their journey in San Francisco before heading south, stopping at stations along the Caltrain corridor. The train will stop in Menlo Park on Sunday, December 3, at 8:05 pm and depart at 8:25 pm.

Caltrain is accepting toys on behalf of its partners — the Salvation Army and Marine Corps Toys for Tots. Please bring new, unwrapped gifts to the station where donation bins will be available.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2018

