Marsha Heimbecker’s “Orphaned Elephants of Tsavo and Recent Works Inspired by a Drop in the Ocean” is December Portola Art Gallery exhibit

“Orphaned Elephants of Tsavo and Recent Works Inspired by a Drop in the Ocean,” expressive oil paintings by artist Marsha Heimbecker is the featured exhibit at the Portola Art Gallery in December. Marsha’s paintings are known for their bold brushwork and color, resulting in a unique vitality. Through this latest collection of work, she hopes to capture the essence of these magnificent creatures.

A reception will take place Saturday, December 2, from 1:00-4:00 pm. In addition, visitors can meet the artist at the gallery on December 11 and 18, or by appointment.

Originally a bio-engineer with degrees from UC Berkeley and MIT, Marsha underwent a heart transplant in 2001. She had always shown an aptitude for art in addition to science, and after her surgery, she found art to be “very helpful in the healing process.”

She credits many years of classical training in life drawing, portraiture, and anatomy for her distinctive style. Using a harmonious palette of colors, she enjoys stretching her imagination to express the beauty, color, and energy in what she sees.

In 2009, Marsha won First Place, the Los Gatan Award, at the Los Gatos Art Association Open. She also has shown her work in Paint Allied Arts events, the Sanchez Art Center, Horizon Art Gallery, Triton Museum, and a one-woman show at Thomas Moser.

The Portola Art Galley is located within the Allied Arts Guild at 75 Arbor Rd. in Menlo Park. It is open 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Saturday.

Little Girl in Blue (oil, 12×12″, 2023) is one of the featured paintings in Marsha Heimbecker’s December exhibit