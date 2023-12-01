Springline’s Holiday Extravaganza set for December 2

by Contributed Content on December 1, 2023

The 2023 Holiday Extravaganza — featuring real snow to go sledding and build a snowman  — will take place at the Plaza at Springline on Saturday, December 2, from 4:00 to 9:00 pm. Admission is free to the public. Reserve a spot here.

There will be small bites, cocktails, and hot chocolate.

Purchase fresh wreaths and garland at The Guardsmen’s nursery. All proceeds go towards at-risk youth programs.

The movie Elf will screen at 6:30 pm in the temperature controlled Après Ski tent. People should bring blankets and low-back chairs to enjoy the movie.

 

Events
