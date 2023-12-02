Colors of Spanish: Cuentos con Ritmo (Stories with Rhythm) is storytime on December 3

On Sunday, December 3, from 11:00 to 1:45 am, babies, toddlers, and their grown-ups are invited to join us for a fun-filled Spanish-language storytime at the Belle Haven branch library (413 Ivy Dr.)

Enjoy music, movement, and stories with Colors of Spanish. Teacher Guadalupe will sing, dance and wow babies, toddlers and caregivers with stories and music. This event is great for bilingual and second language-learning families.

Events
