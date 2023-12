Menlo Park kicks off the holiday season with tree lighting in Fremont Park

Musical performances and crafts were on the menu at Fremont Park last night highlighted by the lighting of the holiday tree, ably done by Dailey Combs, the daughter of City Council member Drew Combs with an assist by Mayor Jen Wolosin.

Top photo by Robin Tobias shows the Hillview Middle School String band.

Tree with all it lights glowing by Dennis Nugent.

All photos (c) 2023 InMenlo