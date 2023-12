Showers and sun take turns today in Menlo Park

Look at the window at one moment and you’ll see blue sky. Take the dog for walk and you get sprinkled on. That is the reality in Menlo Park, at least as of 1:30 pm.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital gauge measured 0.04″ bringing the season-to-date to 0.81″. If the alternating sun and showers continue, that could increase.

Love the fall color against the grey sky.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023