Stanford Park Hotel hosts Meet Santa and ugly sweater contests in December

by Linda Hubbard on December 2, 2023

Bring the kids to two Meet Santa events on Sunday, December 3, and Friday, December 22, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Stanford Park Hotel (100 El Camino, Menlo Park). The meet and greet is open to the public and complimentary, so kids of all ages are invited to share their Christmas wishes and take photos. Concurrently, Menlo Tavern will be open for brunch.

There will be an Ugly Sweater Contest every night in December at the Menlo Tavern. Wear your festive sweater for a chance to win complimentary dinner for two. Winners announced at 8:00 pm.

Events
