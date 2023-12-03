The 36th annual Creche Exhibit takes place December 2 through 6

“The Creche Exhibit” runs from Saturday, December 2 through Wednesday, December 6 (12:30 pm – 8:30 pm daily) at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 3865 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto

The Créche Exhibit is free — and no appointments are necessary. The event seeks to bring in all faith traditions to admire hundreds of nativity sets from around the world, spotlighting artists of color and featuring special musical guests from around the Bay Area.

It was music that got Menlo Park resident Susan Benedick involved. She was asked to play her flute.

“The next year when Creche time rolled around the organizers approached me again, and I asked if there was anything else I could do,” she says. “They were eager to offer me a roll in organizing the instrumentalists that filled the Halls with live music, during the nine hours a day for five days that the Creche Exhibit is open. Yes, a bit daunting. I had a co-chair and we were indeed able to find enough musicians to fill the schedule. I carried on happily in like manner for several years. Currently my roll is sharing the exhibit with others in an interfaith and community building effort — very rewarding!”