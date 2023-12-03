Tour the Troll Hole Museum virtually on December 5

On Tuesday, December 5 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, zoom in to Alliance, Ohio with the Menlo Park Library to explore the museum housing the world’s largest collection of troll dolls! Sign up via Zoom.

The Troll Hole Museum founder Sherry Groom started collecting troll dolls at the age of five, and in 2012, she achieved the Guinness World Record for the largest such collection.

The museum’s troll population has grown by over five thousand little residents since that milestone, and today, the Troll Hole Museum houses more than 8,000 unique troll dolls and over 25,000 related items of all sorts.

Sherry will talk about the legends, the myths, and the magic behind the trolls.

This free event received partial funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.