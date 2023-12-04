Becoming Better Human workshop set for December 6

On Wednesday, December 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St) for an uplifting author event about rising in the face of difficult times, and meet members of the Menlo Park teen organization dedicated to positive mental health.

The new book Better Humans: What the Mental Health Pandemic Teaches Us About Humanity features the voices of students, teachers, mental health advocates and professionals, and takes a look at schools, curriculum, policies, businesses, our infrastructures (e.g., healthcare) and reframing our priorities to address the mental health pandemic.

Listen to Better Humans author Janeane Bernstein in conversation with fellow mental health advocate and author Kelechi Ubozoh, and Youth Action Board presenters from Menlo Park’s own SafeSpace. The workshop — for teens, families and educators — features interactive presentations, resource tables, an author meet-and-greet and more. There will be refreshments and giveaways.