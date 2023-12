Good food, good cheer at Christmas Festival at Church of the

The good food along with good cheer and some musical merriment continued this past Saturday on December 2 when the The Nativity of the Holy Virgin Orthodox Church in Menlo Park held its annual Christmas festival. There were some fun holiday gifts for sales, too.

InMenlo contributing photographer stopped by to capture some of the action, including. children enjoying a petting zoo.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2023