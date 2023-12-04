Hands-On Art: Fantastic Trash is the activity on December 7

by Contributed Content on December 4, 2023

It’s Trash-formation Day at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on Thursday, December 7, from 3:00 to 4:00 pm. Ages 5 to adult can have a heap of eco-friendly fun when creating recycled art masterpieces.

Peopleologist Linda Jankow will share fuel for inspiration: fantastic creations from around the globe, fashioned from all manner of cast-off and repurposed items made by people just like you. From button-covered cars to plastic bag costumes, the ideas are endless.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search