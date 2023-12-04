Hands-On Art: Fantastic Trash is the activity on December 7

It’s Trash-formation Day at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on Thursday, December 7, from 3:00 to 4:00 pm. Ages 5 to adult can have a heap of eco-friendly fun when creating recycled art masterpieces.

Peopleologist Linda Jankow will share fuel for inspiration: fantastic creations from around the globe, fashioned from all manner of cast-off and repurposed items made by people just like you. From button-covered cars to plastic bag costumes, the ideas are endless.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.