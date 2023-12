Ukrainian Christmas festival takes place December 9 in Woodside

Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, Branch 107, is presenting Ukrainian Christmas in Woodside on Saturday, December 9 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The festival will feature Ukrainian Christmas foods, crafting workshops, a fine selection of goods from Ukrainian artisans and vendors, as well as live music and dance performances.

It will take place at the Village Hub, 3154 Woodside Road. More details online.