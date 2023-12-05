Menlo Park kids going to Junior Olympics Nationals

Emails Scott Patterson, founder and head coach of RunClubMenloPark.org:

We had 130 Menlo Park kids train for 12 weeks to race cross-country this season. We did a total of 8 USA Track & Field sanctioned cross-country races this fall which is the highest level of competition for kids in the United States.

Out of 130 runners, 11 kids made it through two final elimination races for Northern CA/Central CA/and Nevada to advance to the Junior Olympics Nationals Cross-Country Championships in Louisville, KY on December 9 where they will race against the fastest cross-country runners in the United States in their age groups.

Runners that advanced:

Girls:

Cassia Kullar (7)

Katherine Bloom (8)

Seori Onishi (8)

Emmi Ihde (9)

Sami Ihde (9)

Boys:

Gael Anchondo Esparza (7)

Mikkel Sandsor (7)

Adam Chengley (8)

Sol Fabricant (8)

Kai Rende Taylor (9)

Max Kullar (9)