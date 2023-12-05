Spotted: Menlo Park tree back lit by fog

by Linda Hubbard on December 5, 2023

It was a foggy start to the day as seen is the fog shrouded tree captured by Robin Tobias on her morning walk. Will the sun be making an appearance later?

Photo by Robin Tobias (c) 2023

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search