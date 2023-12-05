Spotted: Menlo Park tree back lit by fog
It was a foggy start to the day as seen is the fog shrouded tree captured by Robin Tobias on her morning walk. Will the sun be making an appearance later?
Photo by Robin Tobias (c) 2023
scattered clouds
moderate rain
light rain
few clouds
It was a foggy start to the day as seen is the fog shrouded tree captured by Robin Tobias on her morning walk. Will the sun be making an appearance later?
Photo by Robin Tobias (c) 2023
Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!
Leave a Comment