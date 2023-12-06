Rain falls on Menlo Park today — as forecast

by Linda Hubbard on December 6, 2023

The forecast was for rain throughout the Bay Area today, and we saw the beginning of that early this morning just north of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Away for a couple of days, InMenlo weather watcher returned to Menlo Park to see that his digital rain gauge had recorded 0.01″ on Monday, December 4, bringing the season to date to 0.83″.

Today, the recorded amount was 0.12″, bringing the season to date to 1.01″.

As of last year on December 6, the season to date was 4.76″.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2019

