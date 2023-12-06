Transportation study of Coleman & Ringwood Avenues is topic at virtual meeting on December 7

The County of San Mateo and the City of Menlo Park are partnering on a transportation study of Coleman and Ringwood Avenues, which traverse Menlo Park and Menlo Oaks. As we work to wrap up the study, the County and City are seeking public feedback on the design options for Coleman Avenue via a webinar and survey. The webinar will review the feedback received to date and share the current set of options being considered.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, December 7, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m. Please register in advance for the meeting. A survey will be available after the event to provide feedback on the options presented.

You can learn more about this transportation study at the County of San Mateo’s project website.